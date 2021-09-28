As a result of the doctor’s confirmation of her fears, a mother with back discomfort has become “hysterical.”

A mother was diagnosed with a “aggressive” form of cancer after experiencing pain in her ribcage and back.

Lyndsey Marie, from Kirkby, said the discomfort began in March and “radiated to her back,” and she was initially diagnosed with a stomach ulcer.

The 33-year-old added that after seeing the doctor again a few weeks later, she was also required to produce a stool sample for testing for a bug in her gut called h.pylori, which causes stomach ulcers, as well as blood tests, which all came back negative.

Lyndsey began to have further symptoms in July, stating that she was vomiting and losing weight.

“I recall meeting with the doctor once more since something didn’t feel quite right.

“Because it was in my back, I assumed it was related to my pancreas, but doctors told me that the inflammation markers in my blood were normal.”

Lyndsey was prescribed more medicine and given appointments for a CT scan and an endoscopy.

The CT scan was performed by doctors, and as Lyndsey awaited her endoscopy appointment, she had to go to A&E one night due to her suffering.

The mother of two told the doctor what had been bothering her and that she had recently had a CT scan, which the doctor examined.

Lyndsey wrote on Facebook about her experience, saying, “I informed her I had recently had a CT scan, she asked whether it was at this hospital, I responded yes.”

“So she glances at the screen there,” says the narrator.

“The summary comes to an end.”