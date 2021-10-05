As a result of the COVID outbreak, 20 Alaskan hospitals are rationing health care.

Alaska’s limited hospital system has been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 outbreak, leading 20 hospitals to implement crisis-of-care protocols, in which doctors prioritize treatment depending on which patients have the best chance of surviving.

As the hospital in Anchorage struggles to keep up with the pandemic, the state’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center, was the first to ration health services. Two more hospitals in Anchorage, as well as Fairbanks Memorial and 16 others, have entered crisis mode.

“We’re worried about Anchorage and Fairbanks, even though we live here,” said Alfred Jonathan, an elder in the Athabascan settlement Tanacross. “If someone becomes sick around there, they have nowhere to go.”

COVID-19 was kept out of one Alaska Native village because they knew what to do. They erected a barrier on the town’s single access road and guarded it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It was the same concept that was employed a century earlier in some remote Indigenous villages to keep people safe from strangers during another devastating pandemic, the Spanish flu.

It mostly worked out. In Tanacross, an Athabascan town of 140 whose primitive wood huts and other residences are nestled between the Alaska Highway and the Tanana River, only one person died of COVID-19 and 20 individuals were ill.

However, the fight against the coronavirus is far from over. The extremely contagious delta variety is sweeping Alaska, causing one of the country’s steepest increases in infections and posing a threat to remote outposts like Tanacross, where the nearest hospital is hours away.

While Alaska has contracted with almost 500 medical experts to assist over the next several months, folks in rural Alaska who require higher levels of treatment — for COVID-19 or otherwise — would face catastrophic consequences if there are no beds available.

Occasionally, those patients are fortunate enough to be moved to Fairbanks or Anchorage. Other times, health-care workers are on the phone for hours, looking for a bed or a facility that can provide specialised treatments such as dialysis.

According to hospital spokesperson Mikal Canfield, one patient who couldn’t get dialysis at Providence died. The hospital’s head of staff, Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, said she knew a patient who needed cardiac catheterization but died while waiting.

