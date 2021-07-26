As a result of the covid forces, people have been ‘gutted.’ The end of Frankie and Benny

People have expressed their disappointment after finding that their local Frankie & Benny’s is closing permanently.

After receiving an email confirming the permanent closure of the Bromborough branch of the chain restaurant, regulars signed up for a mailing list for the location took to social media.

“Feel really gutted that Frankie & Benny’s has closed in Bromborough,” one individual wrote in a private Facebook group.

“The employees were usually incredibly pleasant.”

“End of an era, really sad, hope the crew is all OK x,” they said.

“Unfortunately, due to the continuous pressures of COVID-19, it is no longer sustainable to keep our branch open,” they said in a screenshot of an email they claim they received.

“Our Bromborough restaurant is now permanently closed.

“We want to thank you all for your support over the last year and a half, and we hope to see you at another Frankie’s restaurant soon.

“Welcome and thank you.”

The restaurant’s Facebook page now reads “permanently closed,” and The Washington Newsday was unable to reach the branch by phone.

We’ve reached out to Frankie and Benny’s for comment.