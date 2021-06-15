As a result of the coronavirus, Emirates has a net loss of £3.89 billion.

Emirates, the Middle East’s largest airline, has reported a financial loss of 5.5 billion dollars (£3.89 billion) for the last year, with revenue falling by more than 66 percent due to worldwide travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai-based airline reported an 8.4 billion dollar (£5.9 billion) drop in income, owing in part to the suspension of passenger flights at its hub in March 2020 and continued travel restrictions.

Over the last year, the airline’s total passenger and cargo capacity has decreased by 58 percent.

Emirates made a profit of 288 million dollars (£204 million) last year.

Emirates Group, which also owns dnata and provides airport ground services, reported a total loss of six billion dollars (£4.25 billion), the first time it hasn’t made a profit in more than three decades, according to the business.

Last year, the long-haul carrier, which is owned by the Dubai government, received a two-billion-dollar (£1.4-billion) bailout from the Dubai government to avoid a liquidity crisis, demonstrating how bad the situation had become for one of the world’s leading airlines.

In March 2020, the airline was forced to cancel all passenger flights for several weeks due to a temporary closure of airports in the United Arab Emirates, including transit flights through Dubai, the airline’s hub and the world’s busiest international airport.