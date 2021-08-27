As a result of the Chase format change, viewers are dissatisfied and turn off the show.

Despite the fact that The Chase is one of the most popular shows on television, fans have been tuning out in droves this week.

The final week of August saw a flurry of celebrity shows, which aren’t often well-received by regular viewers.

Celebrities including Greg Wallace and Denise Lewis battled Chaser The Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace, on Thursday’s episode of the show.

However, when Greg talked to host Bradley Walsh about his intentions of bringing money back to the team, many viewers became depressed.

Many viewers were outraged that another celebrity program was airing after weeks of reruns earlier in the summer.

“More #thechase repeats,” Liam T said. I’m heading to #pointless.”

“Bye chasers,” Arthur Summersell said.

“I despise the celebrity ones,” Simon added.

“And so it goes on – day after day, week after week of repeats!” Andrew S said.

“Oh wonderful, a celeb edition today again (rolling eye emoji),” swearycharley3 remarked.

Thankfully, Chase fans won’t have to wait long for new episodes, since the most recent batch of new episodes will premiere on Monday, August 30.