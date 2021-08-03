As a result of the care provider being overburdened, one person was left in discomfort and another was served breakfast at 1.45pm.

A Merseyside care provider has been chastised for massive medication and Covid-19 failures.

ICare Solutions ( Wirral ) Ltd is based in Wallasey and provides care services for 78 persons, including assistance with personal hygiene and nutrition.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated it as “inadequate,” the lowest possible rating, after a recent inspection discovered numerous shocking flaws with the service.

The way care visits were managed was maybe the most critical issue.

“When [new carers]come, they come blind; they have no idea what I require, therefore I don’t feel so good about them,” one individual said in the report.

“Many times a stranger comes, someone [who]has never met [them]before, and there is no handover, no induction to the person they are coming to care for,” relatives said, adding, “I have no difficulties with the regular carers, but I have a lot with other random people.”

Others did not have defined call times or regular carers, despite the fact that some did. People who used the service suffered a significant loss as a result of this.

“Staff rotas demonstrated that most calls were arranged appropriately,” the document stated.

“However, some rotas revealed that they had multiple calls planned at the same time, while others revealed that they had little or no travel time included into this to allow them to travel between people’s homes and still arrive on time.

“One relative informed us that a family member’s nighttime call had recently gone unanswered. This means they didn’t get the pain medication they needed and were left in discomfort.

“According to another source, a staff member arrived around 1.45 p.m. to prepare them breakfast.”

Inspectors spoke with employees who provided them insight into what it’s like to work for the company.

“They told us: ‘I get screwed around every week and moved runs all the time,” the article continued. ‘ICare is a fantastic service, but the office isn’t organized,’ and ‘I don’t think the office workers have a clue, no idea what they’re doing.’

‘I’m constantly on the move, so I don’t get to meet many people.”

The text also mentioned failures on Covid-19 guidelines.