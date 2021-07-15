As a result of the car overturning, one individual was brought to the hospital.

After a crash in which a car flipped onto its roof, one individual was brought to the hospital.

At 5.51 p.m. today, Thursday, July 15, emergency services were dispatched to a two-car collision on Portland Road in Southport.

The collision included a blue Nissan and a black Ford, and it forced authorities to stop the road for more than two hours.

After the collision, the blue Nissan was left on its roof, with debris strewn over the road.

The North West Ambulance Service was also dispatched to the incident, and one individual was taken to the hospital for treatment following the collision.

At 8.15 p.m., the road was reopened.