A Liverpool councillor has resigned after being chastised for continuing to live in Spain.

Since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, Malcolm Kennedy, who has represented Kirkdale (formerly the Vauxhall ward) since 1998, has been residing in Spain and attending meetings online.

Cllr Kennedy, a former cabinet member for regeneration and former Lord Mayor of Liverpool, was widely chastised by political opponents and residents for his decision to remain in Spain, and he resigned as a councillor today.

Ruth Bennett, the Labour group’s senior whip, confirmed the news in an email to councillors.

“I know you will all join me in thanking Malcolm for his many years of service to the Labour Party and the Liverpool Labour Group,” the statement stated. Malcolm was initially elected in 1998 and has spent the past 23 years working for the Labour Party as Deputy Leader under Gideon Ben-Tovim, a Cabinet member from 2010 to 2017, and Lord Mayor from 2017 to 2018.”

According to local authority guidelines, Cllr Kennedy would have had to attend a council meeting in person this month to remain a serving councillor.

Cllr Kennedy had been a long-serving and powerful member of the party, and during his time as the council’s regeneration head, he was involved with key projects such as Project Jennifer in the Great Homer area.

According to The Washington Newsday, Labour has sent an email to party members in the city declaring a by-election for his Kirkdale seat.

According to an email sent to members obtained by The Washington Newsday, the party is currently looking for candidates to run in upcoming by-elections in Kirkdale, Anfield, and Cluboor.

Following the tragic deaths of Ros Groves and Tim Jeeves, seats in Anfield and Clubmoor have become available, while Cllr Kennedy’s retirement will trigger the Kirkdale vote.

Due to the evolving circumstances with virtual meetings and his prolonged living in Madrid, Cllr Kennedy told The Washington Newsday in May that he was considering resigning from the city council.

“Clearly, time has moved on,” he stated at the time.

