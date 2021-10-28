As a result of the Budget’s fine print, millions of people will see their council tax hike.

Under hidden measures concealed in the Chancellor’s Budget small print, council tax rates could rise by up to £400 for households throughout the UK in the coming years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts that council tax receipts will be £12.1 billion greater in 2026/27 than in 2019/20, equating to an extra £435 per home.

It predicted that the overall amount raised in council tax in 2026/27 would be a third greater than seven years earlier.

According to the Mirror, the Treasury said on Wednesday that local authorities will be authorized to hike bills by a maximum of 3% without holding a local vote, with 1% of that going to social care.

It implies that local governments might raise fees by £57 in April, bringing the average payment to £1,955.

However, the Budget’s tiny print warned that council tax might rise much higher, with the 3% increases “assumed”- but exact allocations will be established by the government at a later date, meaning that many people will still lose out despite a boost in the National Living Wage.

“To ensure that all local authorities have access to the resources they need to deliver core services such as children’s social care, road maintenance, and waste management, the referendum threshold for increases in council tax is expected to remain at 2%,” according to the Treasury’s Red Book, which was released alongside the Budget.

“Moreover, local governments with social-care duties should be permitted to raise the adult social-care precept by up to 1% per year.”

According to the OBR: “Despite the pandemic, net council tax receipts increased by 6% in 2020/21, and are predicted to climb at comparable rates throughout the projection period.

“We predict receipts to be £12.1 billion (33 percent) higher in 2026/27 than in 2019/20.”

Last year, councils were able to raise fees by a massive 5%, bringing the average Band D bill to £1,898 (although the real average increase was 4.4%).

The increase in council tax comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that inflation could approach 4% by Christmas, causing another another damage to the economy. “The summary has come to an end.”