As a result of the Bank of England’s warning, the date on which old £20 notes will expire has been established.

People are being urged to spend or save their £20 and £50 paper banknotes before they lose their legal tender status in a year.

There are around £9 billion worth of paper £20 notes in circulation, and £15 billion worth of paper £50 notes.

They are being replaced by £20 notes featuring JMW Turner and £50 notes featuring Alan Turing as they are returned to the Bank of England. Polymer is used to create the new banknotes.

After September 30, 2022, the Bank of England will no longer recognize the paper £20 and £50 notes as legal money, and anyone who has them at home is encouraged to spend or deposit them at their bank or Post Office.

People with a UK bank account will be able to deposit paper notes into their accounts after September 30, 2022. Some Post Offices may accept the notes as payment for products and services, or as a deposit into an account that may be accessed through them.

Adam Smith is featured in the £20 issue, while Matthew Boulton and James Watt are included in the £50 paper.

All paper notes will be exchanged by the Bank of England.

“In recent years, we have been upgrading our banknotes from paper to polymer since this makes them more difficult to counterfeit and ensures they are more durable,” said Sarah John, the Bank of England’s top cashier.

“We are in the process of withdrawing the paper versions of the polymer £20 featuring the artist JMW Turner and the polymer £50 featuring the physicist Alan Turing.”

The new polymer £20 note was issued for the first time on February 20, 2020, while the polymer £50 note was issued for the first time on June 23, 2021.

The polymer banknotes are more difficult to counterfeit and resistant to dirt and moisture, so they last longer, according to the Bank. The notes also have haptic qualities that make them easier to utilize for persons who are blind or partially sighted.