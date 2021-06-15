As a result of the bank holiday, Covid-19 deaths have increased marginally.

New records show that weekly registrations of Covid-19-related deaths in England and Wales have increased marginally — albeit the statistics are likely to have been impacted by the late May bank holiday.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Covid-19 was indicated on the death certificate in 98 cases in the week ending June 4. (ONS).

This is a 3% increase over the previous week’s figure of 95.

The ONS cautioned that discrepancies between these two weeks should be taken with caution.

Many registry offices will be closed on May 31 due to the bank holiday.

As a result, the total number of deaths registered throughout the week would have been altered, and the overall trend will be questionable.

The latest tally of 98 deaths is only the second weekly total below 100 since last September, and it is one of the lowest since the pandemic began.

Only 13 deaths in care homes employing Covid-19 were reported in the week ending June 4, compared to 12 the week before.

Coronavirus has now been identified on the death certificates of 42,511 people who died in nursing homes.

Around one in 77 (1.3 percent) of all fatalities registered in England and Wales in the week ending June 4 cited Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is slightly higher than the previous week’s figure of 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the ONS reported that there have been 153,493 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was indicated on the death certificate.

On January 19, the highest number of deaths in a single day was 1,480.

On April 8, 2020, the daily death toll reached at 1,461 during the initial wave of the virus.