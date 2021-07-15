As a result of the 530,000 alerts generated in a week, millions of people have removed the NHS Track and Trace Covid App.

According to reports, the app is ‘pinging’ people across walls and sending warnings to users who have never seen a positive Covid instance.

In the seven days leading up to July 7, 530,126 alerts were received – 520,194 in England and 9,932 in Wales – the highest seven-day total since data was first published in January.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said the Government is “concerned” about the amount of people who have lost their jobs as a result of being “pinged” by the NHS Covid app, with some businesses reporting 20 percent of their workforce missing.

“It’s critical that we have the app, that we take it seriously, and that when we do get those messages, we act accordingly,” he told LBC radio. However, we will think about how we can ensure that it is a proportionate response.

“We’ve said there are options for folks who have been double-vaccinated to take a more balanced approach.

“For example, we’re concerned about absenteeism as a result of being pinged. One of the reasons we need to transition to a more balanced strategy is because of this.”

Ministers are reportedly pleading with millions of users not to remove the app, according to the Metro. According to the report, despite the fact that 26 million individuals downloaded the app, almost a fifth of them – about 5 million – have subsequently removed it.

According to Metro, a Savanta Comres poll found that a third of young people aged 18 to 24 have deleted the app, with another third planning to do so after July 19th’s “Freedom Day.”

Meanwhile, according to The Telegraph, the App is sending out alerts to folks who have never dealt with a positive case. On Friday, the front page reported that neighbors are being forced to self-isolate due to the app’s ability to “ping” individuals through walls.