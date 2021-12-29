As a result of supply-demand issues, pending home sales are down 2.2 percent.

Pending house sales fell short of estimates in November, indicating that the housing market is finally cooling.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) issued data on Wednesday showing that pending home sales fell by 2.2 percent last month.

For the same period in 2020, pending sales were down 2.7 percent.

According to Bloomberg consensus forecasts, analysts projected a 0.8 percent gain in revenue.

The fall, according to Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, is due to a supply and demand imbalance, with buyers less eager to buy today due to increased pricing.

“This time around, there was less pending house sales activity,” Yun said. “I would attribute this to poor housing availability, but also to purchasers being concerned about home prices.” “While I don’t expect a price cut or another year of record-breaking price increases in 2022, the market will see increased inventory, which may aid some consumers with affordability.” In November, the Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking measure of home sales based on contract signings, dropped 2.2% to 122.4. Signings were down 2.7 percent year over year. #NARPHS High housing demand has pushed up home prices, but global supply chain bottlenecks have pushed up home construction material prices. Home builders are also short-staffed due to a labor shortage that began before the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing prices even higher.

There have been declines across the country, with the largest drop in sales occurring in the Northeast, where pending home sales dropped by 8.5 percent, followed by a 6.3 percent loss in the Midwest.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city house price index released on Tuesday revealed that prices increased in October. November’s prices have yet to be announced.