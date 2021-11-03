As a result of Sadio Mane’s response, Liverpool fans had one last laugh at Diego Simeone.

Simeone’s side got into Mane’s head so badly in the Spanish city last year that the angry Senegalese was replaced at half-time for his own good.

The Reds attacker did not return for the second half of their recent match against the La Liga champions at Anfield.

However, the circumstances at the Wanda Metropolitano in February 2020 were vastly different.

Rather than being on the verge of a disappointing defeat, Jurgen Klopp’s team were in command after storming into a two-goal lead.

And Mane was the beating heart, displaying a level of aggression, passion, and drive that was simply too much for Atletico Madrid to handle, ensuring Liverpool advanced to the Champions League knockout stages as quickly as possible, winning Group B with two games to spare.

The Reds’ second goal, which Mane started and finished, was the highlight of his performance, as he showed strength to hold off challenges and carry the ball across the field from left to right wing, as well as presence of mind to react quickly and divert Trent Alexander-mishit Arnold’s shot past Jan Oblak.

Mane didn’t shy away from bringing the battle to Atletico, and it was perhaps inevitable that he would be the victim of Felipe’s poor challenge, which resulted in a red card from referee Danny Makkelie, ending the game nine minutes before the break.

After being booked early in the game, Klopp gave the attacker the rest of the night off at the halftime break, his job done.

Mane’s resurgence continues. He was one of Liverpool’s few decent performers in Saturday’s dismal 2-2 draw with Brighton, and he has recovered admirably to being benched at Manchester United.

However, with Mane now scoring, some initial misgivings about the campaign must be put into perspective. “The summary has come to an end.”