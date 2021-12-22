As a result of his failure to appear in court, a warrant has been issued for the guy who stalked Stephanie Davis.

Alex Boston, 44, of no known address, did not appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for his sentencing hearing.

He pleaded guilty to stalking causing significant fear and distress between April 2020 and July 2021 last month.

Stephanie Davis is a ’emotional wreck’ following her breakup with her ex.

He sent Davis a barrage of social media messages and letters, as well as being captured on camera loitering about the ex-Hollyoaks star’s home.

Following the defendant’s non-appearance, District Judge Paul Healey issued a warrant for his arrest without bail.

As a result of the “frightening and upsetting campaign of obsessive and unwelcome contact,” the 28-year-old actress suffered panic attacks and had to relocate out of her house, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

According to the CPS, Boston was identified through his Instagram account and fingerprint evidence on the letters.

More letters addressed to Davis were discovered when his former address in Moreton, Wirral, was examined.

“My stalker is in court today,” she commented on her own Instagram stories, just before the accused was scheduled to appear in court. I had to delete everything about it a long time ago so that it wouldn’t damage the case. But I’ll tell you about it later today after court.

“I’m looking forward to the end of the year!” Thank God he was apprehended!” Stephanie turned to social media last week to tell her fans about her stalker experience.

She shared surveillance footage of her stalker walking around her front garden late at night in a hooded jacket.

As the stalker lurked outside Stephanie’s house, she could be heard screaming in terror.

Stephanie stated why she has been very quiet on her social media networks in recent months alongside the terrifying footage.

“My stalker,” she wrote. I’ve been silent on social media for a long time and not as active as I used to be since this has been going on for about a year and I’ve had to keep quiet about it so the case wouldn’t be harmed.” Stephanie is well-known for her work. “The summary has come to an end.”