As a result of high vaccination rates and fewer cases reported, San Francisco relaxes several COVID restrictions.

Officials in San Francisco said Thursday that some COVID-19 limitations will be eased as high vaccination rates and reduced case numbers are recorded.

Indoor masking rules for several indoor public settings in the Bay Area, including as offices, gyms, college classrooms, and churches, will be lifted once counties have low COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates and at least 80% of the overall population has been fully vaccinated.

“We don’t want to eliminate this crucial layer of COVID prevention too quickly,” said Santa Clara Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody in a statement. “Indoor masking has helped to minimize case counts, hospitalizations, and COVID-19 mortality.” “These regional indicators will assist in keeping our community safe by ensuring that our case rates are low and consistent, our hospitals are in good working order, and vaccination rates are high.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Bay Area, which has one of the highest vaccination rates and lowest case rates in the country, has been cautious throughout the pandemic, with counties across the region issuing the country’s first stay-at-home order in March 2020.

As COVID-19 infections spiked because to the extremely contagious Delta variety, public health officials in San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Mateo restored an indoor mask rule in August after removing some restrictions in the spring.

Since then, cases in the Bay Area have decreased, and officials have agreed to begin easing mask requirements in some public locations as of October 15. Each county will be responsible for establishing its own mask rules.

In San Francisco, where 75% of the population is completely vaccinated, patrons of a wide range of companies, including workplaces, gyms, and college classrooms, are needed to produce confirmation of full immunization. Mask rules will be relaxed for those and other settings with less than 100 people, according to Mayor London Breed’s office, as long as everyone can verify they are vaccinated, the space is sufficiently aired, and no children under the age of 12 are present.

Regardless of immunization status, patrons at pubs and restaurants must wear a mask inside unless they are eating or drinking, according to Breed. Last month, the mayor was caught on tape wearing no mask at a nightclub, which was against the rules, and. This is a condensed version of the information.