As a result of hero mother losing her leg in a horrible accident, £60,000 was raised in one day.

£60,000 was raised in one day after hero mum lost her leg in a terrible tragedy.

A brave mother who lost one leg in a car accident and was left with the other in a cage has raised more than £60,000.

Ruby Flanagan, 24, of Wallasey, went to Aldi with her grandmother at Bidston Moss Retail Park on Monday, August 16.

On her way to the grocery store, she was crushed between a silver Mercedes and a blue Volkswagen as she crossed a zebra crossing with her five-month-old infant.

A couple was left sleeping on chairs in their living room after a stairlift was condemned.

According to her sister-in-law Chelsea Clarke, Ruby, a nurse at Arrowe Park Hospital, had the foresight to throw her newborn out of harm’s way when she recognized what was about to happen.

After being taken to Aintree Hospital, Ruby had to have her right leg amputated and the other placed in a stabilizing cage.

Chelsea said Ruby was “traumatized” when she awoke.

“She was concerned about how she would pay the mortgage, utilities, and care for her baby,” she explained.

“She was intended to return to work next month following maternity leave, but she won’t be able to due to the injuries.

“Her husband, Leon Clarke, will be unable to work while she is in the hospital and even after she has recovered at home because he will be responsible for their little kid.

“It will be a long rehabilitation process involving more surgeries, physiotherapy, and prosthetics.”

Chelsea and her 27-year-old sister Carly decided to set up a GoFundMe page for Ruby’s family because the specialized medical treatment she would need will most certainly result in considerable private medical bills, several therapy, and prosthetics.

Thanks to raffles organized by local businesses, almost £60,000 has been raised for the young family in just one day.

Pretty Little Bracelets, who donated £55 to the cause, stated, “As a mother myself, I can’t imagine what you’re going through, and I wanted to help out a little more than I could have.” So, today, on my business page, I ran a small raffle to raise some dollars for you and your family… “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”