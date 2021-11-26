As a result of her guilt over her situation, a teen rape victim allegedly kills her baby.

In February, a 15-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh, central India, was allegedly in a relationship with a 17-year-old guy who raped her and pregnant her. According to Times Now News, the victim’s family learnt about the incident in August when the girl complained of stomach problems and was rushed to the hospital.

The girl was found to be pregnant by the hospital’s doctors. The youngster subsequently told her parents about the sexual abuse, and they filed a report with the local police station against the perpetrator. Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of India, the police initiated an investigation and arrested the youngster. He was committed to a juvenile detention center.

The kid was born on Oct. 16 in a hospital where the girl was admitted due to medical difficulties, according to the Hindustan Times. On Nov. 5, she was discharged from the hospital, and a few days later, she returned with the infant and informed the nurses that the child was sick. According to the Hindustan Times, doctors declared the infant brought dead.

An autopsy revealed that the baby died as a result of strangulation. The teenager confessed to the crime and was arrested after a preliminary inquiry by the police. She is currently incarcerated in a juvenile detention center.

In a similar scenario, a 28-year-old mother hanged herself after her 8-month-old kid was allegedly humiliated by her father’s frequent rapes. The incident occurred in Bihar, a state in eastern India. After discovering his wife and child dead, the woman’s husband allegedly attempted suicide, but was saved by neighbors. He informed the detectives that the woman had reported her father’s sexual assault to the authorities, but that they had ignored her claims. The mom killed the infant before killing herself because she felt helpless.