As a result of Harvey Elliott’s inclusion, Liverpool have received a major injury boost ahead of their match against Burnley.

Liverpool welcomes back Jordan Henderson in front of a sell-out crowd at Anfield as they take on Burnley.

The Reds captain missed last week’s 3-0 win over Norwich City, but he is back in the lineup as Anfield prepares to host a crowd of over 54,000 fans for the first time since March 2020.

Henderson hasn’t played a competitive game for Liverpool since limping out of the 2-0 loss to Everton at Anfield in February, but he’s back in the lineup today as Naby Keita holds his spot.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from the side that defeated the Canaries last week, including Harvey Elliott in midfield.

That means Diogo Jota will continue to play alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane up forward, while Virgil van Dijk will partner Joel Matip for the first time in nearly 11 months at Anfield.

Despite Scotland captain Andy Robertson’s return to training this week, Kostas Tsimikas continues to deputize at left-back.

However, after making remarkable progress with his injury, Robertson is named to the bench, which is a significant boost for Liverpool. Thiago Alcantara has also returned to the substitutes’ list.

James Milner is out with a “slight knock,” while Fabinho is out on compassionate grounds, according to the club.

Henderson, Keita, Elliott; Salah, Mane, Jota; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Keita, Elliott; Salah, Mane, Jota.

