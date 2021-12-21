As a result of covid, new sick pay laws have been implemented.

Sick pay restrictions are being temporarily loosened to assist free up GPs for the booster rollout as concerns about growing coronavirus incidence persist.

Employees will not need to see their doctor if they become ill over the Christmas period, according to the Mirror.

Those who are sick must show their employer a GP-signed sick letter after seven days in order to claim statutory sick pay under existing laws.

However, this is now being modified to 28 days, meaning that people will not be requested for a sick note for nearly a month after they become unwell – including non-working days.

“We’ve introduced Statutory Sick Pay modifications to free up capacity for our GPs to support the scaling up of the Covid booster jab rollout,” a DWP spokesman said.

“GPs will not be required to give employees with medical documentation of sickness, such as a fit note, for the first 28 days of leave for any sickness absences that began on or after December 10, 2021, up to and including January 26, 2022.”

“Everyone who is eligible should have their booster shot as soon as possible,” said the organization.

The same is true for persons who fall ill while receiving benefits such as Universal Credit or Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

For individuals who qualify, Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) is valued £96.35 per week and is paid by employers for up to 28 weeks after the first three days of illness and a weekly wage of at least £120.

You can get SSP for the first three days if you are self-isolating for Covid.

Unions called for an increase in statutory sick pay earlier this month after research revealed that it was at its lowest level in nearly 20 years.

Workers fear dramatic cuts to their livelihoods over Christmas, according to a research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), with the possibility of being left without work and money.

According to the TUC, the UK has the least generous statutory sick pay in Europe, at £96.35 per week for people earning £120 or more per week.

