As a result of Covid and the warmth, tens of thousands of people have been instructed to ‘go to a park.’

Travel prohibitions have increased the burden on Merseyside’s beaches, raising concerns that more visitors would result in more environmental damage.

Volunteers at Sefton’s beaches have noticed a spike in visitor numbers in the previous year as pandemic rules made vacationing overseas nearly difficult, and staff are expecting the same this summer.

As schools break up for the summer, Sefton Council has requested tourists to follow the regulations by avoiding littering and not bringing BBQs onto the borough’s beaches, which could harm the ecosystem.

“This ecosystem is rarer than rainforest,” said John Dempsey of the council’s Green Sefton department.

“We’re fortunate in that many of our guests are responsible, but there is a group that needs to pay closer attention to our teachings.

“We give free access here because it is a beautiful site, and we want people to enjoy it responsibly,” says the author.

BBQs are one source of concern, as they can not only cause damage when left on the beach for others to tread on or pick up, but also pose a risk of starting a fire in the “tinderbox” of grass on the dunes, threatening the habitat of endangered species such as the natterjack toad and sand lizard.

“All of these things rely on that habitat,” Mr Dempsey added. Because the earth has been enhanced by the fire, more plants, such as nettles and docks, can flourish.

“They shade out areas, making it less appealing to the species we’re trying to protect.

“They’re not coming back if we lose them here. They’ve vanished.”

Cllr Ian Moncur, the council cabinet member in charge of beaches, reinforced this message, urging people to plan ahead before going to the beach.

“The demand for parking is immense, even on a Monday,” he said, “so we’re trying to encourage people to come by public transportation or cycling wherever they can so they can safely and easily access the cost and not be faced with problems trying to park a car in residential areas, where they so often cause problems for residents.”

