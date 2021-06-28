As a result of a surge in new infections in Moscow, restaurants are tightening their rules.

As the Russian capital grapples with an outbreak of new infections, restaurants and cafes in Moscow have begun asking confirmation of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

All Moscow restaurants, cafes, and bars must only allow customers who have been vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months, or can submit a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours, according to a decision made by city officials last week.

Customers must visit a government website to obtain a QR code, a digital pattern meant to be read by a scanner, as proof of vaccination for entry into a restaurant.

For the next two weeks, city officials have agreed that QR codes are not required at places with outside terraces, as a concession to frantic restaurant owners.

Customers under the age of 18 will not be required to provide documentation if they are accompanied by their parents.

The new limits come as infection levels in Moscow are on par with last winter’s levels, and coronavirus mortality are at an all-time high on a daily basis.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told reporters, “The coronavirus situation in Moscow remains extremely difficult.”

“We have set new records for hospital admissions, ICU patients, and coronavirus deaths in the last week.”

Despite the fact that Russia was the first country to announce the availability of a coronavirus vaccine, only about 14% of the population has got the vaccine.

Officials attribute the rapid spread of more virulent variations to widespread skepticism about vaccines, lackadaisical attitudes toward taking necessary precautions, and widespread skepticism about immunizations.

In response to the increase, 18 Russian regions, ranging from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Sakhalin in the far east, have made vaccinations mandatory for employees in certain sectors, including government offices, retail, health care, education, restaurants, and other service industries, starting this month.

Authorities in Moscow said enterprises should suspend without pay employees who refuse to be vaccinated, and they threatened to temporarily halt operations if 60 percent of employees did not receive at least one vaccine jab by July 15 and both doses by August 15.

On Monday, Russia’s coronavirus task group reported 21,650 new illnesses and 611 deaths. (This is a brief piece.)