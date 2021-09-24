As a result of a scarcity of HGV drivers, the government is under pressure to act.

As a result of a scarcity of lorry drivers, motorists and consumers have been advised not to panic buy petrol and goods.

Ministers were under renewed pressure to relax immigration laws as an emergency solution to attract HGV drivers from abroad, despite warnings that the industry required 100,000 more.

Due to a scarcity of fuel, BP stated a “handful” of its filling stations were closed, while Esso owner ExxonMobil said a “limited number” of its Tesco Alliance petrol forecourts were also disrupted.

Adding HGV drivers to the skilled worker list for immigration purposes, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, would not solve the problem, though he emphasized that nothing had been ruled out.

Problems with petrol supplies, combined with challenges in the food business and rising gas prices, have prompted fears that the government is facing a “winter of discontent.”

The scarcity of certified HGV drivers is due to a number of causes, including Brexit, which has resulted in the loss of European Union drivers, the pandemic, which has prevented driving tests, and systemic problems in the business, such as pay and conditions.

The Road Haulage Association’s Rod McKenzie accused officials of “governance by inertia,” accusing them of allowing the situation to “gradually worsen” in recent months.

He told BBC Newsnight, “We have a lack of 100,000 (drivers).” “When you consider that everything we get in Britain comes on the back of a lorry – whether it’s fuel, food, clothing, or anything – if there aren’t enough drivers to drive those trucks, the trucks won’t move, and we won’t get our stuff.”

“I don’t think we’re talking about no petrol or food or anything like that,” Mr McKenzie added. “People shouldn’t panic purchase food, fuel, or anything else; that’s not what this is about.”

“This is about stock outs, shortages, and a typical supply chain being disrupted,” says the author.

Allowing drivers onto the shortage occupation list and “seasonal visas” for foreign drivers, he claimed, would be a “very short-term” fix.

Iceland's managing director, Richard Walker, said the grocery operator was short about 100 drivers and echoed the need for a temporary adjustment to.