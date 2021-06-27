As a result of a partial collapse of a block of apartments in Miami, at least one person has died.

At least one person was killed when a wing of a 12-story Florida oceanfront apartment building collapsed early Thursday, trapping people in rubble and twisted metal.

As a cloud of dust wafted through the neighborhood, scores of rescuers plucked survivors from the ruins of the building in Surfside, a small town outside of Miami.

During a press conference, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett cautioned that the building manager told him the tower was nearly full and that the death toll was likely to grow.

Burkett said, “The building has literally pancaked.” “That is heartbreaking because it implies that we will not be as successful in discovering people alive as we had hoped.”

Burkett added that ten individuals were treated on the scene and two were sent to the hospital, one of whom died, and that 15 families walked out of the building on their own.

The building’s roof is currently being repaired, but Burkett believes it had nothing to do with the collapse. Authorities have not stated what caused the incident.

A number of apartments in the building’s still-standing section were exposed as a result of the fall.

Bunk beds, tables, and chairs were still inside the wrecked flats, according to television video. Some areas of the building had air conditioner units hanging from them, with wires dangling from them.

The mayor added, “I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like this happen.”

Barry Cohen, 63, claimed he and his wife were sleeping in the building when they heard what they assumed was a lightning strike. The couple stepped out onto their balcony, then opened the door to the building’s corridor, where they discovered “a mound of rubble and dust, with flames billowing everywhere.”

“I couldn’t walk out past my doorway,” said Cohen, the former deputy mayor of Surfside. “A gaping hole of rubble.”

He and his wife eventually made it to the basement and found rising water there. They returned upstairs, screamed for help and were eventually brought to safety by firefighters using a cherry-picker.

