As a result of a partial collapse of a block of apartments in Miami, at least one person has died.

On Thursday morning in Miami, the side of a beachside block of flats fell, killing at least one person, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal, and spewing a cloud of debris around the neighborhood.

Hundreds of emergency personnel rushed to the partially fallen structure, where firefighters were seen dragging people from the concrete wreckage.

Miami-Dade police stated one person died in the collapse in a tweet.

Santo Mejil, 50, told the Miami Herald that his wife contacted him from her job as an assistant to an elderly woman in a building in Surfside.

“She stated that she had heard a large explosion. Mejil told the newspaper that it felt like an earthquake. He claimed she later called him to say rescuers were on their way to bring her down.

There was no early information on any more casualties or the number of people who lived in the building.

Search and rescue operations were underway, with more than 80 firefighters “on scene with support from municipal fire departments,” according to a tweet from Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

“We’re on the site, so it’s still extremely active,” said Surfside Police Department Sgt Marian Cruz. “I can tell you that the building has 12 floors,” says the narrator. The building’s entire back side has collapsed.”

The building had been undergoing a significant refurbishment when the ocean front wing “collapsed like a pancake,” according to Victor Cohen, who lives nearby.

Teams of firefighters walked into the ruins, picking up survivors and hauling them out.

The collapse left a number of flats in the still-standing part of the building exposed. Television footage showed bunk beds, tables and chairs still left inside the damaged apartments. Air conditioner units were hanging from some parts of the building, where wires now dangled.

Police blocked nearby roads, and scores of fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances and police cars swarmed the area.

The debris from the collapse coated cars up to two blocks away with a light layer of dust.

Photos and video from the scene show the collapse affected half the. (This is a short article)