As a result of a motorcycle collision with a wall, major road restrictions have occurred.

A huge emergency reaction has been launched after a motorcycle collided with a wall.

Merseyside Police have advised drivers to avoid the area near Ferry Road in Eastham, Wirral, as officers investigate the incident.

According to the force, only one car was involved in the crash.

The victim’s condition has not yet been revealed, although the crash has been described as “severe.”

“At around 8.20pm, we were called to Ferry Road to complaints of a guy on a motorcycle colliding with a wall,” a police spokesman said.

Torr Drive, Ferry Road, and Eastham Lock are closed, and we urge that people avoid the area while we deal with this situation.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any CCTV, dashcam, or other evidence, please call us on (0151) 777 5747, email us at [email protected], or contact us via Twitter at @MerPolCC, or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 979.”