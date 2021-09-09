As a result of a motorcycle accident in the motorway subway, the road has been closed.

After colliding with a subway in Skelmersdale, a biker suffered a head injury.

After crashing at the M58 pedestrian underpass near Brierfield today, the male, 19, was brought to the hospital (Thursday).

Shortly after midday, police, ambulances, and an air ambulance were all dispatched to the location. The road remained closed throughout the afternoon, and many neighbors have been unable to leave to pick up their children from school or go to work because it is the only route open for cars.

An alleyway that runs between rows of houses was also shut off.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary confirmed that a man was wounded in a motorcycle accident in a Brierfield tunnel.

A guy was taken by road ambulance, according to the North West Ambulance Service, but no details about his health were provided.