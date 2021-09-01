As a result of a lawsuit filed by the state over high COVID rates, Florida will fine businesses $5,000 for requiring vaccination proof.

On September 16, legislation imposing $5,000 fines on businesses, schools, and other public institutions in Florida for seeking proof of vaccination from patrons is slated to take effect, just as COVID rates in the state hit red alert status.

Multiple lawsuits have already been filed against Florida for this statute and another prohibiting mask regulations, both of which have been extensively criticised by health officials, who report that Florida is one of five COVID-affected states with fewer than 10% of state ICU bed capacity remaining.

In a rule announced last Friday, the Florida Department of Health stated that violators of the vaccine proof legislation can appeal, but must pay within 30 days if the penalty is finalized.

The measure was approved by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in early May, claiming the need to combat “government overreach.”

“We’ve avoided extended lockdowns and school closures in Florida over the last year because I refused to follow the lead of other lockdown governors. In May, DeSantis stated, “This legislation ensures that legal safeguards are in place so that local governments cannot arbitrarily close our schools or businesses.”

Some companies are contesting the rule or ignoring it, such as Norwegian Cruise Line, which was found to be legitimate in asking clients to provide proof of vaccination before boarding a cruise by a federal judge. The restriction is unconstitutional, according to Judge Kathleen Williams, since it infringes on the right to free expression.

Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ press secretary, defended the governor’s policies on Twitter.

“For some reason, Florida’s vaccination passport ban really gets the BlueAnons going. I’m not sure what you’re talking about. No one is going to stop them from carrying their medical history around with them and showing their documents at McDonald’s,” she said.

The Florida Department of Health was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner and DeSantis’ Democratic gubernatorial opponent, said in a statement that the law is nothing more than political posturing that “not only goes against common sense” but also “insults the free market ideals he claims to support.”

"(DeSantis) has made it apparent that taking revenge on Floridians who are attempting to do the right thing is more important to him than stopping the spread.