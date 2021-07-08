As a result of a collision between a Mercedes and a Kia, two people have been hurt and two roads have been closed.

Two highways were closed this morning as emergency crews responded to a crash that injured two persons.

Around 8.15 a.m., police and an ambulance were dispatched to the collision near the intersection of Speke Road and Horrocks Avenue in Garston.

A crumpled Mercedes with its front caved in and a Kia with a damaged side can be seen in photos from the site.

The woman driving the Kia “complained of abdominal discomfort,” according to Merseyside Police, while a guy sustained an arm injury, although the injuries are not believed to be significant.

Buses were redirected since the road junction was closed in both directions for about half an hour.

“Due to a road traffic collision on Speke Rd, near Horrocks Ave, Garston,” Arriva North West advised passengers. The 82 and 86A buses will be redirected through Banks Rd and Church Rd, bypassing Garston Village.”

“We were called to the junction of Speke Road and Horrocks Avenue just after 8.15am to complaints of a road traffic collision involving a Kia Sportage and a Mercedes,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A man was injured in the arm, and the Mercedes driver complained of gastrointestinal pain. An ambulance was dispatched, but the injuries are not believed to be serious.”

INRIX, a travel monitoring company, reports that the road is now clean.