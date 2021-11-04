As a result of a car and bike accident, a 21-year-old man was brought to the hospital.

At around 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, emergency services were dispatched to the scene of a crash on Freshfield Road in Formby.

Merseyside Police arrived on the scene to find a Vauxhall Astra and a bike involved in a collision.

The biker, a 21-year-old man, was transported to hospital with a probable femur fracture by the North West Ambulance Service.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra is unharmed and has pulled over to the side of the road.

They are supporting police in their investigations.

At the scene of the accident, pictures show a police van and several cars.

Traffic is dealing well, according to AA sensors in the region.

