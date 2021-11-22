As a result of a business leader’s statements, a cycle lane row has erupted.

For a long time, Liverpool City Council’s redevelopment of the city center has been a major issue of discussion.

The controversial City Centre Connectivity Scheme, proposed by the local authorities, calls for dramatic alterations to some of Liverpool’s most essential streets, including The Strand and Lime Street.

Lime Street has been plagued by problems, and work on the major gateway has been put on hold after the main contractor handling the project went bankrupt.

The Strand will be redesigned to include a lane reduction in each direction, as well as new cycle lanes and pedestrian zones, in order to minimize traffic and encourage active travel.

At a fork in the road: attempting to solve The Strand’s conundrum

Between Leeds Street and James Street, the first phase of work has been finished, and a new separated two-way cycle lane is now open.

This latter point was the subject of a heated dispute on social media over the weekend.

Frank McKenna, the founder and CEO of the corporate lobbying group Downtown in Business, ignited the debate.

“Strand Liverpool busy, which is lovely to see,” Mr McKenna tweeted, accompanied by a photo of traffic on the Strand. That right-hand empty lane? That’s for everyone who rides a bike.” He then included a ‘face palm’ emoji to his tweet, which is typically used to express frustration or humiliation.

Many people in the city reacted angrily to the statements, notably cyclists, who were offended.

Many people claimed that a still photograph of an empty cycle lane adjacent to stopped traffic did not indicate a lack of use of the new infrastructure.

“Empty bike lanes amid gridlocked cars is not evidence that bike lanes are ineffective,” Spokesafe, a firm that provides places to lock bikes, stated. Cars are inefficient, as evidenced by empty bike lanes next to gridlocked traffic.” “This tweet is so backwards,” Ryan agreed. It is preferable to have bike lanes to encourage people to choose greener modes of transportation.” Mr McKenna’s comments were reposted by cycling activist James Maloney, who added: “When an angry tweet really proves the opposite of the point you’re trying to make.” “I find it astonishing that someone can look at lanes,” Patrick Eakin stated. “The summary comes to an end.”