As a punishment in school, a 5-year-old was dangled upside down by his foot from the first floor.

The administrator of a school in India mercilessly punished a 5-year-old by dangling him upside down by his feet from the first floor of the building.

The culprit, named as Manoj Vishwakarma, the Principal of Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, was detained after disturbing photographs and videos of the incident went viral on social media, according to Hindustan Times.

Vishwakarma saw the child stepping out of the school grounds to get a snack from a neighboring store on Oct. 28, according to the investigators. He dragged the boy to the first floor of the school building as soon as the child returned to school.

Vishwakarma then grabbed the child’s ankle and dangled him from the first floor, turning him upside down.

While demanding an apology, the accused threatened to drop the youngster. According to authorities, the 5-year-old was seen screaming in terror while the other students looked on in shock. A student who observed the incident told News 18 that the teenager was only lifted up after about 10 minutes, when he eventually asked for forgiveness.

The toddler was shaken by the encounter. He returned home and expressed his dissatisfaction to his parents. Ranjit Yadav, the child’s father, filed a complaint against the suspect, and the detectives have opened an investigation.

Meanwhile, the incident’s viral photographs and videos have sparked criticism on social media regarding India’s use of brutal corporal punishment.

The following image may be upsetting to some viewers, so proceed with caution.

A Chinese primary school teacher was detained in March for reportedly pulling a 9-year-hair old’s after the youngster spoke in class. Yuan, the victim, suffered significant internal bleeding and edema after his skull was apparently separated during the vicious attack. For viciously abusing the child, the authorities apprehended the accused instructor, who goes by the surname Chang.

Yuan needed seven surgical procedures after the incident to drain more than a liter of blood that had accumulated in his brain. The incident left the youngster traumatized, and he required three weeks of medical therapy.