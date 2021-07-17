As a “punishment” for an alleged affair, a wife was stripped of her clothes and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders.

A 23-year-old lady was undressed, beaten, and made to carry her husband on her shoulders in a horrifying example of abuse. She was accused of having an extramarital affair.

According to The Times Of India, the harsh and humiliating episode occurred in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Despite the fact that the alleged abuse occurred on July 6, reports did not appear until Monday, after the video of the purported abuse went viral.

The incident has been confirmed by police, and an inquiry has been initiated. According to the authorities, 11 of the 19 people identified in the woman’s complaint have already been arrested.

The married woman, a native of Khajuri village, was allegedly having an affair with another guy, according to the media outlet. Last month, she abandoned her husband and fled with him. Her husband and relatives decided to drag her back after hearing of her elopement.

On July 6, she was returned to her village. Following that, a group of individuals resolved to “punish her for her crime.” Before being forced to carry her spouse on her shoulders, the woman was allegedly insulted, stripped, and beaten. One of the defendants videotaped the entire incident. She was also warned by the mob not to tell anyone about the incident.

Authorities rescued the woman and put her to a medical examination after the incident was discovered. The woman’s allegation was then turned into a case.

Despite laws banning it, such cruel “shaming” practices exist in many rural and tribal areas of India. Despite the administration’s warnings of a stern stance against such acts, it is typically a kangaroo court (an unofficial court held by a group of individuals) that decides on the “penalty.” Family members of the victim are frequently made to participate in the punishment.

After eloping with another guy, a tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders last week. Footage of the woman being physically beaten, heckled, and jeered at by a mob while walking with her husband on her shoulders went viral. Following this, authorities filed a report and detained three persons in connection with the crime, including her husband.