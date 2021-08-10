As a punishment, a woman was arrested for killing her dog by locking it in a hot car.

An Ohio lady has been charged with animal cruelty after locking her dog in a hot car as “punishment,” which resulted in the dog’s death.

On Saturday, police were summoned to the Sandusky home of Mouheb Ashakih after a neighbor spotted her picking up her dog, Chapo, and throwing it into the back of her car, according to WMTV.

The dog was apparently seen “tearing up the inside of the vehicle and it appeared he wanted out,” according to the neighbor. The car’s windows were all pulled up. He requested Ashakih to let the dog go because he was concerned for its safety, but she allegedly said, “I don’t care.” “I want him to die,” Ashakih told the authorities who arrived at the scene that she had put her dog inside the van as a “punishment” for attacking her other dog. Officers discovered the canine lifeless on the vehicle’s floors.

Despite the fact that it was 81 degrees outside, no windows were open in the car, according to authorities.

According to the police report, “Mouheb began screaming upon seeing her canine and urged us to shatter her car window.”

Officers on the scene shattered the window, releasing “a extremely hot burst of air” from the vehicle. The car’s inside was found to be hotter than the outside. According to the authorities, the dog showed no signs of life and was extremely hot to the touch.

“The vehicle’s interior was observed to be destroyed and covered in blood, which indicates the dog was struggling and attempting to exit the vehicle,” according to the report, which also noted that the dog’s paw had lacerations and was covered in blood, “as if he was attempting to scratch/dig his way out.” Ashakih was charged with felony animal cruelty. According to the New York Post, she is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Ashakih also owned four other dogs, including a two-year-old dog and three six-month-old puppies. All of her pets were removed from her home.

Officers discovered a dead marmoset monkey and another 5-week-old monkey in pain inside a sweltering car near a Tennessee Waterpark in June, and arrested and charged a pair with animal cruelty.