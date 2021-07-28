As a postcard arrives at the villa, Love Island fans figure out the producer’s intentions.

Despite their partners waiting patiently in the villa for them, the Love Island lads have been having a ball in Casa Amor, with many of them kissing and chatting with other girls.

Tyler appears to have moved on from Kaz with new girl Clarice, while Liam has been cosying up to new girl Lillie.

However, their antics were uncovered tonight when producers gave the villa’s females a postcard depicting what was going on in Casa Amor.

The postcard irritated Liberty so much that she hurled it in the pool.

The photo showing Tyler in bed with another girl sent Kaz to tears, and she said she couldn’t believe he was being “fake” and that she felt “dumb.”

Teddy’s photo showing him getting near to another girl irritated Faye, despite the fact that he has remained faithful to her.

Millie, on the other hand, was quite calm because the photo of Liam didn’t implicate him in Lillie’s death.

Viewers were irritated that the postcard downplayed Liam’s betrayal, but after learning what the producers were planned, several of them took to Twitter.

Many fans believed Liam’s genuine deeds were hidden from the public eye in order to elicit a stronger reaction from Millie when he returned from Casa Amor.

“Actually, producers,” Rosie Wales said. I notice you. You did it on purpose to catch Millie off guard when Liam returns with Lillie for the fireworks. “That’s not cool.”

“They haven’t shown the girls Liam’s shenanigans for the drama when Millie waits for him and he brings Lillie back,” Becca added.

“Millie is being SET UP by the producers by not showing her what Liam has been up to,” Riona Cahill remarked. They only care about the dramatic return in which she is left alone.”

“The producers setting Millie up obviously chose not to show the worst photographs of Liam to provoke drama,” Annie explained.