As a possible striker, Abdoulaye Doucoure has joined full Everton training.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez will be anxious for his team to win against Brentford this weekend.

The Blues have now gone two months without a win, and despite the fact that there have been two international breaks during that time, the pressure is mounting around the club.

Everton have a trip to Thomas Frank’s side to deal with this weekend ahead of a critical Merseyside derby at Goodison Park next week.

As the squad prepares to, hopefully, return to winning ways against The Bees, the club has released their newest collection of training photographs from Finch Farm.

The following are four things we noticed in the new photos.

The most heartening sight is one that the club has already posted on social media.

After nearly two months out of the team, Abdoulaye Doucoure was back at Finch Farm, preparing for a match. Everton have sorely missed him in recent weeks.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Benitez said that the midfielder “could” play against Brentford at the weekend.

Later that day, the Frenchman took to social media with a sequence of emoticons implying that his return will be sooner rather than later, piqued supporters’ interest.

And now, in the build-up to what has become a key game for Everton, Doucoure has been spotted not only at Finch Farm, but also in full training with his teammates.

Is he going to be there this weekend? Will he even make the starting lineup against Brentford? It’s only a matter of time…

Aside from Doucoure, the latest batch of photos revealed a few additional players worth noting.

After being withdrawn in the first half of Everton’s loss to Man City last Saturday, it was first thought that Demarai Gray would be out for a long time.

Thankfully, the winger’s abductor injury isn’t as serious as first thought, as he can be seen taking part in a light session ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

Benitez has been tight-lipped about whether the summer addition will play in the Blues’ next match, but it’s a possibility.

