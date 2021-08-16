As a possible Everton exit looms, the truth about James Rodriguez swings both ways.

James Rodriguez’s future remains uncertain, with Everton manager Rafael Benitez staying tight-lipped about his next move.

“There is a game on Saturday then, but I don’t know, I don’t believe I’ll play,” Rodriguez said on his Twitch channel this week when discussing his condition. At the end of the month, anything may happen; football is always changing.”

In Friday’s news conference, Benitez was asked about Rodriguez’s future, to which he replied: “I had my conversation with him at the beginning, and he knows my idea, but obviously now he’s not available (due to apparent COVID isolation), so it’s not a problem for tomorrow.”

“We’ll talk to each and every player, as well as their agents, and try to come up with the best option for both us and the players.”

Many can only assume because we don’t have access to these behind-closed-doors conversations, but it’s known that the 30-year-old is available for transfer if a reasonable offer is made.

On the one hand, the decision makes sense.

The 30-year-old former Real Madrid player has a shaky injury record and necessitates a lot of tactical modifications from his teammates.

This is due to the fact that he provides very little without the ball, leaving the team susceptible, and he also requires a lot of positional freedom to play his best game.

Benitez, who is best known as a realistic coach, is unlikely to accept such sacrifices, which may explain why he isn’t enthusiastic about the prospect of facing the Colombian superstar.

Despite his limitations, Rodriguez was by far one of Everton’s most creative assets last season, and there’s a fair probability that permanently removing him from the team will have a detrimental impact on the team’s overall goal return over the course of the season.

He topped practically all of Everton’s important creative measures on a per 90 basis last season, as shown above.

Despite playing, he rates as one of, if not the highest, in each of these categories when looking at his numbers as a whole rather than per 90. “The summary has come to an end.”