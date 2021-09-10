As a popular band cancels a city show due to the event, Liverpool MPs step up their arms fair protest.

A group of Liverpool MPs has made a dramatic intervention in the rising opposition to a weapons industry convention being held in the city.

This year’s Association of Old Crows (AOC) Europe biennial Electronic Warfare Europe event will be held at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre from October 11 to 13.

Many people in the city, however, are opposed to the event taking place, and a large protest is planned for tomorrow, with former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn expected to attend.

Mayor Joanne Anderson claims that the city council is helpless to prevent a contentious arms fair from taking place in Liverpool.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson has expressed her displeasure with the event, but has stated that she is helpless to stop it because the facility is owned by the city government.

Several city MPs have now signed a motion in Parliament requesting for the main event to be called off.

West Derby MP Ian Byrne introduced the Early Day Motion, which was signed by Walton MP Dan Carden, Wavertree MP Paula Barker, Riverside MP Kim Johnson, and a number of others.

It states: “That this House condemns the scheduled hosting of Clarion Defence and Security’s AOC Europe 2021 electronic warfare exhibition at Liverpool’s Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) in October 2021.”

“Many of the world’s largest arms corporations will attend the expo, as will government and military authorities from around the world,” according to the press release, which also mentions that the event will showcase and display a wide spectrum of armaments and military equipment.

“Such military equipment has been and continues to be employed by regimes that have violated human rights and civil liberties; (this house) recognizes that this unavoidably increases the risk of conflict and weakens efforts to find peaceful solutions to international challenges.

“For many years, Liverpool communities have proudly stood with people who have suffered injustice, and (this house) agrees that staging this event is an affront to the city’s shared values.”

The resolution ends by urging the ACC Liverpool Group to reconsider organizing the event, as well as any future events that they claim “undermine the city’s commitment to peace and human rights,” and to collaborate. “The summary has come to an end.”