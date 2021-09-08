As a police officer commences a vicious assault on a 10-year-old boy, he recoils in terror.

A tiny boy with severe autism is captured on CCTV trying to crawl away in terror as a police officer assaults him.

When the footage begins, a 10-year-old kid is sitting on the floor of a school corridor when former Merseyside Police PC Christopher Cruise, 57, raises his leg threateningly as if about to kick him.

The youngster tries to crawl through a door before Cruise reaches down, takes his coat hood, and drags him down the corridor, leaving the boy’s legs trailing behind him.

Following the attack, the child sustained injuries to his knee.

Cruise, a former school liaison officer, was found guilty of assaulting the kid at Crewe Magistrates’ Court, and his conviction was affirmed by a judge at Chester Crown Court after a failed appeal.

In January 2020, an event occurred at a special educational needs school in the Liverpool area.

Cruise retired before the force’s disciplinary procedure was completed, but he was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing last month and would have been fired if he had stayed on the payroll.

Cruise strolled into a classroom after the event and asked the children whether they could hear the victim crying, according to the hearing.

“You’re next,” he replied, pointing to one of the children.

During a conversation later that day, a teacher at the school informed officers that he believed Cruise was attempting to intimidate him in order to prevent him from reporting the attack.

Cruise, a member of the force’s Safer Schools unit, was fined £800 and forced to pay £100 in compensation, as well as £500 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge, after being found guilty by magistrates.

His appeal resulted him an additional £1,620 in court expenses.

“I think he should have been placed in prison,” a family of the child, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday.

“His punishment was so light. He’s just a bully, and that’s all he is.”

“We didn’t even know about it until Careline called his mother,” she said earlier regarding the event.

“The fact that we didn’t even take it to court was the.”

