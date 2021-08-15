As a police officer, a three-year-old child was discovered dead at home in England.

The murders of a 39-year-old serving police officer and a 3-year-old toddler, who were discovered lifeless at a residence in Worcestershire, England, on Friday, are shrouded in mystery.

According to Sky News, Detective Constable David Louden of West Mercia Police and his 3-year-old son, Harrison, were found dead at an address in Cairndhu Drive, Kidderminster. The reason of death has not been disclosed.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Louden has worked in the force’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) for numerous years, focused on burglary gangs and narcotics offenders.

Police have opened an inquiry into the deaths, which are presently being considered as unexplained.

At 9:21 a.m. on Friday, the West Midlands Ambulance Service was dispatched to the property owing to reports of a medical emergency. According to the BBC, the service verified that a hazardous area response team was dispatched to the property.

In a statement received by Sky News, the service added, “On arrival, we located two patients, a father and a little child.” “Unfortunately, it became clear very soon that neither patient could be saved, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.”

“It is with great regret that I relay the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away,” West Mercia Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said in a statement. While the exact circumstances of the fatalities are unknown, this is undoubtedly a heartbreaking tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families and colleagues involved.”

West Mercia Police shared a photo of the officer and his kid as tributes poured in for Louden’s wife and other family members.

In a statement provided by the department, Louden’s family said, “David was a kind, caring, compassionate, fantastic father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, and colleague.” “Harrison was a cheerful, well-liked youngster. They will both be missed and adored for the rest of their lives.”

The family has asked for privacy so that they can grieve in peace.

Police said they’ll do everything they can to figure out what caused the tragedy and what happened before the fatalities.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion told the BBC, “I have been reassured by West Mercia Police that they would work hard to get to the bottom of what has transpired in this matter, and there is no wider concern to the public.”