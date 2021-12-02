As a ‘police helicopter’ scrambles to the scene, a brawl breaks out outside the pub.

A altercation broke out outside a pub, prompting a “police helicopter” to be dispatched to the site.

Police received complaints of a “altercation” involving a group of individuals outside the Twelfth bar on Walton Breck Road in Anfield at 11 p.m. last night (Wednesday).

Witnesses stated they witnessed a huge police presence at the location, with matrix vans and a police helicopter flying overhead.

Following the “distressing” occurrence, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Officers arrived on the scene and apprehended a man on Burnard Street after a brief foot chase.

A second individual attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by police.

On suspicion of affray, the two men, aged 19 and 40, from Liverpool and Fleetwood, Lancashire, were arrested.

They’ve been detained and will be questioned.

There were no injuries recorded, and no firearms were discovered, according to authorities.

The police are continuing their CCTV and witness investigations, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

“The arrests last night indicate that we simply do not accept such violent and anti-social behavior in our communities,” said Detective Inspector Chris Saidi.

“This would have been a traumatic event for anyone to observe, and our investigations are ongoing.”

“Please contact us if you were in the Walton Breck Road area last night and observed anything or anyone unusual.”

“If you were traveling in the vicinity and have dashcam film, please study it and let us know if you spot anything.” The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.”