As a pile of wheelie bins grows in the park ahead of Bonfire Night, a wheelie bin warning is issued.

Several wheelie bins have been stacked in a park for what appears to be a bonfire.

One man, who did not want to be identified, said he was on his way to school when he noticed the stack in Anfield’s Breckside Park today.

Six purple bins, wood, blue plastic, and other materials were gathered in a heap in the middle of the park, according to a photo shared on social media.

“If your wheelie bin is missing in Anfield this morning, it’s ready to go up in smoke, plastic is the new wood it appears,” the man captioned the photo.

The man told The Washington Newsday he was more concerned about “what might be in the bins.”

He also stated that he observed no one around the mound, therefore he assumes it was gathered “overnight.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) urged homeowners this week to assist prevent arsonists from targeting their residential wheelie bins during the Bonfire Season.

Arson assaults on wheelie bins and garbage containers have surged in the Merseyside area in the previous seven years around Bonfire night, with 62 instances registered last year, compared to 41 in the same period in 2014, according to the emergency services.

Bins can become accessible fire targets outside of homes, according to a spokeswoman, especially if they are left out after collection days.

MFRS personnel have dealt with 61 fires relating to wheelie bins and garbage containers across Merseyside since the beginning of October, 27 of those since October 19.

Residents are being encouraged to be extra careful and keep their bins in safe areas as the likelihood of arson attacks on bins is expected to rise in the run-up to Bonfire Night, according to a spokesperson.

“The likelihood of wheelie bins being targeted in the run-up to Bonfire night has increased in previous years, and the figures in Merseyside in 2020 and so far this year reflect that,” said station manager Joe Cunliffe.

“It may appear to be harmless fun, but setting fire.”

