As a paper girl delivers a note through the door of their festive home, a woman is dumbfounded.

Susie Dunne, of Southport, has received many compliments on her holiday decorations, but one in particular has made her day.

Susie, 46, returned home to find a candy cane and a note from the local paper delivery girl expressing her gratitude for her home’s decorations.

The note went as follows: “Hello, I’m your paper girl, and I’d want to wish you a happy holiday season. Your decorations make me smile every time I go past them; they’re fantastic! a lot of love” “It made our day,” Susie said, adding that she and her boyfriend felt it was “the cutest thing.” Susie told The Washington Newsday that she had never met the girl before because she delivered her papers while at work.

However, she has spoken with the paper girl since the message was placed and has returned the Christmas cheer by gifting her a box of chocolates.

Susie stated, “It’s the sweetest thing in the world for her to write a small card on her own back and mail it with a candy cane.

“The next day, I was working from home and left her a letter asking if she might knock on the door because we had written her a small card.

“We told her how much we appreciated her card, how much it brightened our day, and how happy we were that she liked our Christmas decorations,” says the author.

Susie and her boyfriend are getting ready to celebrate their second Christmas in their new home, and they adore decorating for the holidays.

She stated, ” “Icicles have formed all over the top of the house, as well as beneath the bay window. Outside, we have a lit-up reindeer and a Christmas tree.

“It’s quite lovely, but I’m sure you could see us from space.

“A woman drove by as we were putting up the lights and beeped and said she liked it.

"A woman drove by as we were putting up the lights and beeped and said she liked it.

"The house is the one that makes people happy. We enjoy doing it and being able to do it."