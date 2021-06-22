As a pair strolls past the New Brighton seaside shelter gutter, it crumbles to the ground.

As he went past one of New Brighton’s renowned seaside shelters, a Wirral man filmed the aftermath of it “crumbling.”

Tom Finnigan, of Wallasey, was out for an evening stroll with his wife last night (Sunday 20 June) when portions of the shelter, one of numerous beautiful Victorian shelters along New Brighton sea front, came crashing down in front of his eyes.

“New Brighton’s shelters are in risk of collapsing,” Tom stated in a Facebook post with photos of the fallen debris in the New Brighton Gossip group.

“A cast iron gutter section just dropped into the pavement about 8 p.m. on Sunday. It’s fortunate that no one was underneath.”

Tom told the ECHO, “I was out on an evening stroll with my wife strolling past the shelter when a huge section came crashing down.”

Concerned neighbors replied on his Facebook post, claiming that the shelters had been closed on previous weekends.

“How sad,” one person said, adding, “I hope they can straighten things up; getting rid of them would be a shame to the council.”

“Wow, on our morning walks with my dog, I frequently sit there for a coffee,” another person said.

“I’m grateful no one got hurt, but it’s awful to see ancient things decay like this.”

“The fact that no one was wounded in this incident is incredibly lucky,” a spokesperson for Wirral Council stated.

“Right away, council officials were on the site, assisted by contractors, and quickly walled off the shelter for safety reasons.

“We will also temporarily remove the guttering from all three shelters as a precaution.

“These structures had been assessed earlier this year, and a renovation program had already begun, commencing with the shelter next to the damaged one,” the spokeswoman stated.

“Finishing this program, which includes repairs and enhancements to all three shelters, will be a major priority.”