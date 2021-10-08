As a news conference erupts, Tyson Fury brands Deontay Wilder ‘weak.’

Before a raging dispute broke between the heavyweights in the final pre-fight news conference, a traditional staredown was scrapped. Tyson Fury called Deontay Wilder “weak.”

On Saturday, Fury defends his WBC title against a man he defeated to become champion, and it was the conclusion of that fight 20 months ago – and Wilder’s false accusations of cheating – that sparked a bitter feud.

“I don’t regret it,” Wilder said earlier, reiterating his claim that Fury only won their second fight due of underhanded tactics. “I will go to my grave believing in what I believe in.”

Fury, who was accused of tampering with his gloves last time out without any evidence, questioned why Wilder had brought in new trainer Malik Scott and changed his preparation for this trilogy bout in his closing words.

“If I only won because I cheated,” Fury added, “what was the point of changing everything and doing all this other work?”

He understands deep down in his spirit that he has lost before and will lose again. After this bout, he’ll return to the fast food restaurant where he worked early in his career. For him, it’s the end of the road.

“You’re in denial, and you’re going down.” Do yourself a favor and retire; your legacy is shattered, you’ve made all the excuses, and you’ve been obliterated. No one believes you, and everyone laughs at you. “You’re a frail individual.” Wilder retorted that he detected “nervous energy” in his opponent, but as tensions rose, Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum yelled from off the stage that there would be no head-to-head at the end of a tense affair.

The first fight between the two in December 2018 ended in a disputed draw before Fury stunned the world in the rematch, taking the fight to Wilder and stopping him in the seventh round, perplexing many observers.

Wilder’s 44-fight professional career came to an end with his first loss, but the Alabaman made a number of odd reasons in the aftermath, ranging from the weight of his ring walk costume depleting his legs to Fury “cheating.”

Coach Mark Breland was fired as a result of his throwing. “The summary has come to an end.”