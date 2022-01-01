As a new theater prepares to open its doors, Shakespeare’s ties to Merseyside are highlighted.

Most people are familiar with Shakespeare’s ties to Stratford-upon-Avon and London, where he was born and where his most famous plays were originally performed.

Shakespeare’s ties to the north-west, on the other hand, are more hazy and enigmatic, owing to speculation regarding his so-called lost years, which occurred between the ages of 18 and 29, when he totally vanished from the historical record.

However, it was during this time that the decision to build a completely new Shakespeare North Playhouse in the Knowsley town of Prescot was made. It is expected to open this summer, completing the “Shakespearean triangle” of London, Stratford-upon-Avon, and Hampstead.