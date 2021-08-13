As a new deadline approaches, North Korea mocks the United States over the eviction crisis.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry has slammed the US debate over extending an eviction ban enacted during the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the White House’s lack of authority to continue the policy as a new deadline approaches.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry railed against what it called US hypocrisy in condemning the human rights situations of other countries as the country faced a looming crisis at home in an article titled “Dismal American Society Where Even Elementary Right to Existence Is Ruthlessly Violated.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have died as a result of the United States’ inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the ministry. “Beyond these horrifying events, real people are wandering in despair and anguish, deprived of even the most basic right to life. This is the current situation in the United States.”

The ministry noted that “6.5 million families and over 15 million inhabitants in the United States are now in the position to be forcibly evicted from their homes for their inability to pay the rents due to insufficient income caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this number is projected to grow,” citing data from a recent study by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project.

The ministry also described the initial efforts to suspend evictions, which were implemented under previous President Donald Trump in September, as “merely a transitory measure designed to hush their complaints.”

The editorial then went on to discuss the scope of the internal political argument in the United States about legal authority to keep the anti-eviction order in place.

“Both the Administration and the Congress shifted blame to others, with the former insisting that the budgetary matter is within the Congress’s jurisdiction and the latter claiming that it had not received notification from the former that the ‘eviction moratorium’ was about to expire,” according to the ministry. “An extraordinary meeting of Congress intended to examine the renewal of the ‘eviction moratorium’ devolved into a point-scoring partisan brawl.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) granted an emergency extension of the prohibition in COVID-19 hotspots for 60 days as the moratorium ended, although this was also chastised. This is a condensed version of the information.