As a new co-host, Lee Mack will be joined by Holly Willoughby.

Lee Mack will co-host a new survival show on BBC One with Holly Willoughby.

Along with This Morning’s Holly, Lee, who was born in Southport, will present Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, which puts celebrities through their paces as they face “death defying” tasks.

“Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so brilliantly funny, and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s extremely passionate about helping others,” Holly, who is used to co-hosting with TV veteran Phillip Schofield, said.

“This performance is going to be tremendously entertaining, and you never know…you might learn something useful along the way.”

Wim Hof, often known as The Iceman, is a motivational speaker and extreme athlete from the Netherlands who is noted for his ability to withstand high temperatures.

Tom Cruise, Justin Bieber, and David Beckham are among his A-list admirers.

The six-part documentary will follow a group of soul-searching celebrities as they embark on a “epic self-improvement quest.”

The celebs will take on dangerous and life-threatening tasks in some of Europe’s most extreme environments.

Lee is thought to be excited about his new job.

“My hobbies in life are Wim Hof, watching ‘This Morning’ in my underpants, sub-zero weather, seeing at celebrities sitting in cold water, and free hotels,” the star of Not Going Out added.

“However, finding a show that combines these elements has proven difficult. I’ve finally discovered one.”

In 2022, Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival will be released.

In addition to the main series on BBC One, a sister show on BBC Three would “delve further” into the issues that the celebrities encounter.