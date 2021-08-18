As a mother pursues him out of her house, a’scumbag’ burglar is discovered hiding in a child’s bedroom.

When a mother returned home, she discovered a “scumbag” burglar hiding in her child’s room.

After discovering Alan Terence Cotton, 50, in her home, the woman began filming as she pursued him out of the house and then out of the grounds.

Cotton pauses at one point in the video to mutter, “Sorry, I’ve had a couple of cans and gone the wrong way.”

As a result of the woman’s arrest, a handgun was discovered in her home.

He also turns to face the camera on occasion before speeding away from the grounds as the woman demands that he reveal her what’s in the carrier bag he’s holding.

“Get out of this place right now,” she urges. You little scoundrel, turn around while I film your face.

“Can you tell me what’s in that bag?” What’s in that bag, exactly? So, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please

“You were hiding in a bedroom, a child’s bedroom,” she claimed after calling for someone to contact the cops.

“You were hiding in a child’s room,” says the narrator. You were warned to leave this property the day before yesterday.”

On Saturday, July 17, the incident occurred at a home on Hobb Lane in Moore, near Runcorn.

Cotton, of Fallowfield, Runcorn, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary at Chester Crown Court on Monday, August 16, and was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

The charge included stealing a watch and being in possession of two weapons at the time of the offense, particularly knives.

The knives were to be destroyed, according to the directive.

Officers were summoned to complaints of a man in the house just after 1 p.m., but the suspect had already departed when they arrived, according to Cheshire Police.

Cotton was apprehended by officers the next day and put into custody.