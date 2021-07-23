As a ‘mini tornado’ rocked the estate, a bouncy castle swept down the street.

During a’mini tornado’ in Speke, a bouncy castle was excavated and tossed about an estate’s green.

A bouncy castle on Fenton Green in Speke was blown around by a “little tornado” yesterday, leaving people “frantic” (July 22).

A red and orange bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a burst of wind around 5.50 p.m., before circling the road with a recycling bin, according to CCTV footage from a nearby resident.

Children had ‘just come off’ the castle, according to one mother, before it was thrown around the road.

“I saw it with my own eyes, and at first I thought someone was under it messing or fighting on the other side, and then it started spinning in mid-air, like something out of a movie,” an eyewitness claimed.

“It then launched over the green, landing on the roof of a house in the corner and a red Mini outside.

“It took four men to pull it back on the grass verge, and the kids were quite lucky that someone was monitoring them.”

Residents discussed the experience on the Speke Past & Present Facebook page, with one woman describing the unusual weather as a “little tornado.”

“No, I’m not having this,” said one woman who begged not to be identified. We’re in Liverpool, not Texas, therefore there’s no tornado!”

“I’m still very perplexed that I witnessed this!” said another. S*** occurs all the time in this green.”

Although tornadoes are common in the UK, with 35 being reported each year, a representative for The Met Office claimed the weather in Speke was “extremely improbable” to have been caused by one.

“Tornadoes are normally caused by thunder clouds, and the closest thunderstorm to Speke on Thursday was 35 miles away,” they stated.

“It’s highly improbable that this was generated by a tornado, and it’s more likely that it was just a really strong wind gust.”